Police respond to 3 reports of bomb threats at Boise and Garden City businesses

Police in Garden City and Boise are responding to bomb threats at three local businesses.
The first two threats were made via email, an Ada County emergency dispatcher said. The reports of the threats came in within minutes of each other, around 11:20 a.m.
“There’s people that are receiving an email with a bomb threat if they don’t send money,” a dispatcher said.
Boise Police said in a news release that it is aware of at least three bomb threats that were emailed to area businesses in the last hour and two of the businesses are in Boise. One of the emails was found in a spam filter for an account.
“Police are investigating each of the threats, and at this time have no reason to believe that they are credible,” the release said.
The businesses targeted were an electrical business, an automotive business and Cumulus, which owns KBOI, KIZN, KKGC, KQFC and KTIK radio stations.
Don Morin, market manager for Cumulus in Boise, said the subject line was “unassuming” and that although the contents of the email included a bomb threat if they didn’t give money, he thought it was spam. To be safe, he notified police.
“We have really tight spam filters. It’s really rare that anything like this gets through,” Morin said.
Meanwhile, business as usual continued at Cumulus, on the 1400 block of West Bannock Street.
Authorities warned that it is possible other businesses may get threats asking for Bitcoin or money.
“Businesses are reminded that if they receive a threat, they should call police and consider the following items,” according to Boise Police. “Be prepared to relay the information to law enforcement.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
