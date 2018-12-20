Idaho Catholic priest sentenced to 25 years for child porn

Father William Thomas Faucher speaks during his sentencing Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho. Faucher was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty to five felony crimes previously this month that included possession and distribution of child pornography. Evidence was presented at the hearing detailing chat room conversations in which the retired Catholic priest expressed desire to rape and kill children. Idaho Statesman via AP Darin Oswald