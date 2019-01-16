Judge finds Boise mass stabbing suspect Kinner is ‘dangerously mentally ill,’ not fit to stand trial

The drawn-out hearing to determine whether a 31-year-old man accused of stabbing nine people in Boise is fit to stand trial has finally come to a conclusion.
On Wednesday afternoon, 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin ordered Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. to be committed to a state facility for treatment for up to 90 days, according to online court records. But he won’t be housed a state hospital.
The 31-year-old will be housed in the nine-bed Idaho Secure Mental Health Facility at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution because he is “dangerously mentally ill,” according to Baskin’s order.
In her ruling, Baskin said Kinner was “both unfit to proceed and unable to make informed decisions about his treatment.” She said he is a flight risk and danger to the community, including state hospital staff.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“He presents a substantial risk of physical harm to other persons as manifested by the evidence of violent behavior alleged in the indictment, as well as his prior criminal history and conduct while in custody such that there is evidence others could be placed in reasonable fear of violent behavior and serious physical Harm,” Baskin wrote.
The judge has given Department of Correction officials authority to provide any “involuntary necessary treatment” to help restore Kinner to mental competency.
Idaho defendants who are found unfit to stand trial are typically committed for 90 days to one of two state mental hospitals: the 90-bed State Hospital South in Blackfoot or the 55-bed State Hospital North in Orofino. A judge who determines that a defendant does not belong at one of those places may commit that person to the prison facility south of Boise.
Kinner is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, and prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty. He’s also facing numerous other charges, including eight counts of felony aggravated battery.
A trial date has been set for Jan. 13, 2020, but Kinner’s attorneys said in court last September that they do no believe he is able to assist in his own defense. A psychiatrist tasked with evaluating Kinner determined that he was not competent, a finding that prosecutors challenged at the evidentiary hearing that began on Dec. 27. It resumed Jan. 3, continued on Jan. 4 and convened again on Tuesday.
If after 90 days of treatment the defendant is still not deemed mentally fit to proceed, the court generally extends the commitment for up to another 180 days.
This is a breaking news story. Check IdahoStatesman.com for updates.
Comments