Cougars killed 2 dogs in Idaho this month. Officials think their numbers are growing.

Idaho Fish and Game is getting more reports of mountain lions near people’s homes in the Wood River Valley, and two dogs have been killed by the animals this month.

While it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to roam around in search of food, a weekend event in a Ketchum subdivision led to one animal being shot by Fish and Game. The mountain lion had killed a 60-pound bird dog Saturday morning in northwest Ketchum.

“We euthanized the lion safely, quickly and humanely, in accordance with our protocol for lions that show habituation to humans or pets in residential areas,” Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region Supervisor Craig White said in a statement.

Idaho Fish and Game says it is unwilling to risk letting mountain lions roam freely in towns when they become too comfortable near people — and especially when pets become prey.

The Wood River corridor is a natural place for mountain lions to go to as they follow deer and elk during winter, and this sometimes gets them in trouble. The increasing number of reported sightings could be because Idaho Fish and Game estimates the mountain lion population has increased in the Wood River Valley.

“We’re seeing more and more resident elk staying in that valley year-round,” White told the Times-News.

Mountain lion numbers tend to increase along with the numbers of deer and elk, which are up from five years ago, he said. And the way lawns are manicured by residents of that area make them more attractive for mountain lions and prey compared to larger cities, White said.

“It’s not a concrete jungle like L.A.,” he said.

On Saturday, the agency was called out to a Ketchum subdivision after getting a report from a woman who said the mountain lion was in her backyard.

“Her neighbor came knocking on her door and said ‘Hey, I’m missing my dog. Have you seen it?’” White said.

They then saw that the dog’s body was lying next to the mountain lion. With assistance from the Ketchum Police Department, Fish and Game evaluated the scene and found that the dog had been partially eaten.

Meanwhile, the mountain lion had wandered into a neighboring yard about 200 feet away. The residence was unoccupied, and police and a conservation officer tracked the mountain lion to the yard. They shot the cat, which was a non-lactating female between 6 and 7 years old.

“We don’t like it any more than a lot of people,” White said about the decision to kill the lion. “... If a mountain lion has attacked a pet on private property, particularly in a yard ... basically it’s at least showing a habituation to people and making pets a prey source in the yards.”

Fish and Game officials say they’d been receiving multiple reports of mountain lion activity in the same area, near where Warm Springs Creek meets the Big Wood River. They do not know whether the sightings were of the same cat.