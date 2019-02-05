State

Overnight storm gives Boise 2nd snowiest day of winter

By Katy Moeller

February 05, 2019 06:59 AM

Bogus Basin got another half foot of fresh powder early Tuesday morning.
About 1.3 inches of snow fell at the Boise Airport after an overnight snow — the second largest daily snowfall this winter, according to the National Weather Service.

The snowiest day this winter: 3.4 inches on Dec. 2.

The snow total for this winter so far is 7.7 inches, about half of what we typically see by this time of the season, according to the 30-year norm.

Snow amounts by month:

  • October: 0

  • November: Trace

  • December: 4.9 inches
  • January: 1.5 inches
  • February: 1.3 inches

The Boise mountains got a good dumping of snow in early Tuesday storm. Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area was reporting 6 inches of snow overnight, bringing the 48-hour total to 15 inches.

