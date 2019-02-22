Idaho couple sues Planned Parenthood after failed abortion procedure results in ‘unplanned child’

An Idaho couple is suing Planned Parenthood after a failed abortion procedure led to the birth of “an additional unplanned child.”
The Albequerque Journal reported Wednesday that Bianca Coons and her partner, Cristobal Ruiz, have named two Planned Parenthood branches, a Boise hospital and “various medical personnel” in a lawsuit seeking $765,000 in damages.
Coons’ child was born a month early, and “the family continues to worry that he ‘may carry a defect or injury into adulthood.’”
Planned Parenthood sent Coons a letter, “warning that the medication she had taken can cause berth defects,” the Journal reported.
According to the Journal and the lawsuit, Coons and Ruiz traveled to Albequerque, New Mexico, in February 2016 to procure an abortion and bypass Idaho’s mandatory waiting period. Coons, who was about six weeks pregnant, attempted to get a medical abortion via pills, which is legal 10 weeks into a pregnancy.
After taking the first round of medication, Coons returned to Boise and was hospitalized with nausea; it was then that couple found out the fetus had not been aborted.
At that point, Coons was told by a local doctor through Planned Parenthood to take the second round of abortion medication, the Journal reported. Coons was then told to get blood work to see whether the medicine worked, and it was there that Coons said, “she would like to have a second medication abortion if she was still pregnant.”
Coons was told that if she returned to New Mexico, the abortion would be free; if done in Boise, it would have to be paid for.
Coons said she could not afford another abortion attempt, the Journal reported, and followed through with the pregnancy. By March “the fetus had now developed to somewhere around nine weeks. Ms. Coons could not morally sanction further action to terminate the fetus,” according to the lawsuit.
In a statement to the Journal, a Planned Parenthood spokesperson said that she “was unable to comment on pending litigation, and out of respect for patient privacy, she could not discuss specific patients.”
