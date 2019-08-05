State

Update: Prosser officer shot during chase with suspect. Then police found another victim

Prosser, WA

A tenant in a Prosser apartment complex apparently was shot multiple times early Monday just as police were responding for a burglary report.

One officer then ended up shot in the leg during a foot chase with a suspect.

That officer fired back, but police say it is unknown if the suspect was wounded.

Prosser police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies have since identified several people as persons of interest, but have not released names or information on the people, including gender and age.

Facebook posts from both agencies say they are continuing to investigate.

The officer, Antonio Bustamante, was taken to Prosser Memorial Health for treatment and released earlier this morning. He was hit by one bullet, according to a news release from Prosser police.

Bustamante, 24, has been with the department for a little more than one year.

The wounded tenant’s injuries also are said to be non-life threatening.

No information has been given on that tenant or how they got shot just as officers arrived on scene.

Police were called to the Canyon Park Apartments at 1:06 a.m. for a report of suspicious people trying to gain entry into two apartments. The complex is west of the downtown area.

One officer arrived to find a person in the parking lot at 229 Canyon Drive.

The person, upon seeing the officer, started to run away, the news release said.

The officer gave chase, at which point the suspect fired at the officer, the release said.

The suspect got away. Police closed off the neighborhood near Highway 22 and spent all morning searching.

It is not known if anyone has since been caught.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kristin M. Kraemer
Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.
