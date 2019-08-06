15-year-old shot by Kent police in traffic stop after reaching for gun, officials say

KIRO-TV

A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured by Kent police early Tuesday during a traffic stop, according to the Police Department.

Officers pulled the boy over just after midnight near Central Avenue North and East Pioneer Street after noticing the vehicle had expired tabs.

When approaching the car, an officer spotted a gun inside and called for backup.

Before backup arrived, the officer allegedly fired two shots.

The teen was hit in his right arm and right leg.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is in stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

Police said a handgun was found on floorboard of the vehicle. Detectives believe the teen reached for the weapon, prompting the officer to fire at him.

The teen has a criminal history including convictions for theft of a firearm, robbery and assault, according to the department.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The Valley Investigative Team is investigating.