East Pierce Fire & Rescue

A glider pilot who died after crashing near Buckley last weekend has been identified as John Michael Cook.

Cook, 71, of Yelm, took off from Enumclaw Sunday and clipped several trees before crashing in the 28100 block of 147th Street East.

He was the only one on board, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Cook was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died.

