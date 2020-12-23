The Olympian Logo
BNSF train derails west of Prosser. Cars scattered in fields

Prosser, WA

A BNSF train went off the rails between Prosser and Mabton, sending at least seven cars off the tracks into fields.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 22 and Phillips Road on Wednesday morning.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Fire District 5 were called out to help.

There were minor injuries reported, and some diesel fuel spilled on the scene.

Fire crews were expected to be at the site for a few hours.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
