BNSF train derails west of Prosser. Cars scattered in fields

A BNSF train went off the rails between Prosser and Mabton, sending at least seven cars off the tracks into fields.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 22 and Phillips Road on Wednesday morning.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Fire District 5 were called out to help.

There were minor injuries reported, and some diesel fuel spilled on the scene.

Fire crews were expected to be at the site for a few hours.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.