Coast Guard crew rescues injured hiker from Obstruction Island

A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.
By
Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Entertainment

Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Business

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

Washington state

Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.