Police in Spokane, Washington, seeking a man suspected of violating a restraining order found him hiding in a clothes dryer Sunday morning. Officers posted a bodycam still of the scene to Facebook.
Police in Spokane, Washington, seeking a man suspected of violating a restraining order found him hiding in a clothes dryer Sunday morning. Officers posted a bodycam still of the scene to Facebook. Spokane Police Department
Police in Spokane, Washington, seeking a man suspected of violating a restraining order found him hiding in a clothes dryer Sunday morning. Officers posted a bodycam still of the scene to Facebook. Spokane Police Department

Washington state

He played ‘hide and seek’ from cops in a clothes dryer, Washington police say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 22, 2018 12:00 PM

A man hiding from Washington police stuffed himself inside a clothes dryer early Sunday, officers reported on Facebook.

“The adult version of hide and seek never turns out well for anyone,” police in Spokane, Washington, wrote in a post.

The post includes a bodycam photo of a man peering from inside a dryer. Officers were searching a home for a man suspected of returning in violation of a restraining order early Sunday morning, police wrote.

Police spotted the man, whom they did not identify, but he dashed back inside the home and refused to come out, officers wrote.

A police K9 named Murphy found his unorthodox hiding spot inside the top-mounted dryer of a stackable washer-dryer, police wrote in the post, tagged #humanorigami.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

By

Related stories from The Olympian

  Comments  