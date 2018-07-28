Vancouver schools helping families living in poverty

In this May 10, 2018 photo, Harley, 2, and Reagan Rufner participate in painting time in the 1-2-3- Grow & Learn program in the library at Roosevelt Elementary in Vancouver, Wash. As student poverty rates soared in “America’s Vancouver,” school officials converted more than half of the district’s campuses into one-stop shops for low-income and homeless families.(Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP) Mike Siegel AP