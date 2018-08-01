Camps, trails closed as wildfire burns in Washington forests

Children attending summer camps and others have been told to leave immediately as a wildfire burns in a wilderness area in south-central Washington.
The 30-acre (12 hectares) fire is burning about 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of White Pass Ski Area within Goat Rocks Wilderness. It was started by lightning and reported Monday.
The Yakima Herald-Republic says about 400 children and employees at camps in the Clear Lake area were evacuated Tuesday.
The U.S. Forest Service has closed the White Pass and Clear Lake areas.
Meanwhile, a 17-square mile (44 square kilometers) wildfire near Wishram, Washington prompted mandatory evacuations of nearby areas on Wednesday. The Red Cross set up a shelter in Goldendale High School.
The fire has closed a portion of State Route 14 between Highways 97 and 197.
Comments