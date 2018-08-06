Sprouts grocery is opening soon in Mill Creek. You might want to make a road trip

Foodies might be counting the days for the opening of Sprouts Farmers Market’s first Washington state store.
While perhaps nowhere near you, the outlet, at 13314 Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek, could be something worth going to see at least once.
The stores promote themselves as offering affordable fresh, natural organic food, with an on-site butcher shop and fish market, Market Corner Deli with more than 1,000 items (sandwiches starting at $3.99), bulk foods, vitamins, natural care items and more
If you’re going to the Mill Creek store on opening day Aug. 15, expect lines. Long lines. Nearly 4,500 people already have marked their interest in attending on its Facebook event post.
The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide this summer. Sprouts has nearly 300 stores in 16 states (17 once its Washington site is open). The chain started in Chandler, Arizona, in 2002, and became listed with Nasdaq five years ago.
“As we continue to enter new markets, we’re pleased with the customer response to Sprouts’ unique combination of health and value,” the company’s chief development officer, Ted Frumkin, said earlier this year.
For those seeking work with Sprouts, the company says it looks for those with “a passion for healthy living and helping others.”
It features “healthy living heroes” among its workers on its website.
“Yes,” the company says, “we sell food, but we are also making a difference in people’s lives.”
According to the store’s grand opening day plans:
▪ The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchases. A line is expected to form at 6 a.m. The store will open at 7 a.m.
▪Those in line before the opening will get muffin and coffee samples.
▪ At checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a Sprouts coupon book.
▪ Each customer making a purchase will get a free reusable bag.
Opening weekend details:
▪ Aug. 18: The first 200 customers making a purchase will get a coupon booklet for five free deli items.
▪ Aug. 19: Every 15th customer at checkout will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.
If Sprouts is going to the trouble of counting to this level of customers, you know they’re expecting a crowd.
“The Mill Creek store will offer locally made products from Washington-based producers, including Blue Lotus Chai, Ellenos Yogurt, Seattle Chocolate, Kombucha Town and Uncle Woody’s Kettle Corn,” according to its news release.
As for when the company will open a store in this area, stay tuned.
“Sprouts will expand to as many good sites as we can find that don’t impact our existing store base,” Frumkin told the Puget Sound Business Journal in June.
