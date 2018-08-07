The best park in Washington? It’s in Tacoma.

MONEY magazine recently named Point Defiance Park as the best park in Washington.
Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.