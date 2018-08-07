The best park in Washington? It’s in Tacoma.

A 6-month-old orphaned grizzly bear cub has arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. He was born near Nome, Alaska, and his mother was killed by poachers. He soon is to be joined by an orphaned yearling from Montana.
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.
Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier..
A tractor trailer carrying upwards of 5000 live chickens tipped over while attempting a u-turn in Washington state. Video from a state trooper captures the mess. It's unknown how many of the chickens died.