Lummi Nation conducts practice run to save ailing orca

Members of the Lummi Nation conducted a practice run near Lummi Island on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, to procure sockeye for J50, a starving member of a critically endangered clan of orcas. www.childrenofthesettingsunproductions. org
By
Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Entertainment

Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Business

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.