When will those smoky skies clear? Weather forecast shows help is on the way
Air quality should continue to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. The latest smoke forecast shows continued improvement Thursday, Aug. 15, was some lingering smoke aloft.
A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.
Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
Members of the Lummi Nation conducted a practice run near Lummi Island on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, to procure sockeye for J50, a starving member of a critically endangered clan of orcas. www.childrenofthesettingsunproductions. org
Tom Crout has spent the past 18 years working on his sailboat, America, at his Puyallup home and finally nearing completion. Currently residing at the Swantown Marina in Olympia, Crout personally crafted every piece of the boat
A 6-month-old orphaned grizzly bear cub has arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. He was born near Nome, Alaska, and his mother was killed by poachers. He soon is to be joined by an orphaned yearling from Montana.
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.