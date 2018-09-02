AP Explains: Driven by climate change, fire reshapes US West

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, a tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, Calif., firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during the River wildfire near Lakeport, Calif. Wildfires that have long shaped the landscape of the U.S. West are getting bigger and burning longer – bringing more choking smoke, deadly mudslides and habitat loss. The Press Democrat via AP, File Kent Porter