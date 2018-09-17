New clothing line for bargain shoppers coming to Fred Meyer

Get ready for green “Dip” signs showing up inside your Fred Meyer, and it’s not about party food.
Dip is a new clothing line for the retailer, rolling out this week at 300 of Kroger’s Fred Meyer and Marketplace stores.
The collection includes clothing for men, women, teens, kids, toddlers and babies, and features “elevated essentials and seasonal trend pieces,” according to the company.
Kroger says “more than 80 percent of the collection is $19 or less.”
Fashion designer Joe Mimran, known for Club Monaco, Pink Tartan and Joe Fresh, led the Dip design, while Jackman Reinvents helped create the brand name and image.
The latest marketing push for Dip is another step in Kroger updating its brands and stores nationwide. This summer, it announced a remodel was on the way for Tacoma’s Fred Meyer at 19th and Stevens streets. It’s also been busy unrolling self-scan checkout at area stores.
