3rd teen suspect arrested in deadly Burien shooting

Authorities say a third 17-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to a gang-related shooting in Burien that left a 51-year-old woman dead.
KING-TV reports authorities believe the suspect was in the vehicle when at least one of the teens fired, striking and killing Gabriella Reyes Dominguez while she worked at a chiropractic clinic.
Two teenagers were arrested for the shooting last week.
King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht made the arrest announcement at the King County Courthouse Monday where she also addressed ongoing calls for the formation of a regional gang unit.
She says King County Executive Dow Constantine has included funds to create a regional gang unit in the proposed budget submitted to the King County Council.
The proposal includes an $842,000 two-year startup budget for the unit.
