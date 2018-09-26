Recent footage of Ketron Island plane crash site reveals extent of damage
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.
Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.
The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
Teachers and other school employees were in high spirits as they learned about the latest contract offer at Mount Tahoma High School on September 14, 2018. The expectation was there would easily be enough votes to accept the offer.
A helicopter crew with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Bellingham deployed to the East Coast Wednesday, Sept. 12 to help with search-and-rescue missions and relief efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.