Washington state sets tolls for Seattle’s Highway 99 tunnel

Washington state transportation commissioners have approved toll amounts for the Highway 99 tunnel in Seattle.
KOMO-TV reports the tolls approved Tuesday by the state Transportation Commission will range from $1 during slow traffic hours to $2.25 during rush-hour traffic on weekday afternoons.
The tolls will increase by 3 percent every three years. The first increase is set for 2022.
Toll revenue will fund ongoing maintenance, operations and safety systems as well as pay down the $200 million in construction costs.
Until tolling equipment is installed, trips will be free on the nearly 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) tunnel from Sodo to South Lake Union when it opens in January.
Comments