Sockeye salmon die by the thousands

Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.