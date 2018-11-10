Man charged after girlfriend suffers fatal gunshot to chest

A 22-year-old man authorities say shot and killed his 20-year-old girlfriend while trying to unload a stolen rifle is facing charges.
The Kitsap Sun reports that Joseph Anthony Armas was charged Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree manslaughter and two counts of possessing a stolen firearm.
Twenty-year-old Ashlee McClelland of Port Orchard died in the Nov. 4 shooting after suffering a chest wound.
Court documents say Armas initially told authorities that another man accidentally shot McClelland but later said he accidentally shot her.
It's not clear if Armas has an attorney.
