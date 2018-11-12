Firefighters respond to a barn fire Nov. 12, 2018 in the 12900 block of Southeast 203rd Place in Kent. Seven horses died in the blaze.
Kent-area barn fire kills 7 horses

By Alexis Krell

November 12, 2018 01:43 PM

A Kent-area barn fire killed seven horses Monday morning, the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said in a release.

Firefighters responded about 7:40 a.m. to the 12900 block of Southeast 203rd Place, where they found the barn in flames.

“Because of the danger of collapse, firefighters worked ‘defensively,’ meaning from the outside and not going into the heavily damaged structure,” the release said. “They also worked to protect another barn, which was approximately 50 feet away.”

The property owner said seven horses boarded in the barn hadn’t gotten out. The owner is working with an investigator to determine what caused the blaze.

