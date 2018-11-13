Puget Sound skies see smoke from California’s deadly fires

Smoke from the California wildfire that has killed 42 people has moved into the skies above Puget Sound.
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is recommending that sensitive groups take it easy Tuesday. It suggests that strenuous exercisers, such as runners, might want to work up a sweat indoors.
People with health concerns who might be affected by pollution should limit their time outdoors as well, the agency suggested.
Pollution levels should drop in Pierce County as the day goes on and stay clear into Thursday, the Clean Air Agency said.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow website shows moderate air quality in the Tacoma area Tuesday but improving on Wednesday.
The smoke is primarily coming from the Camp Fire in California’s Butte County. The fire is now the deadliest in the state’s history and has destroyed 6,453 homes as of Tuesday.
Much of the air in Northern California is listed from moderately unhealthy to hazardous by the EPA.
