Feds threaten to sue over law to help sick Hanford workers

The Department of Justice has threatened to sue the state of Washington over the expansion of the state worker compensation program for ill Hanford workers.
The legislation passed in 2018 was intended to make it easier for Hanford workers to win approval of claims for a wide range of illnesses.
They no longer have to prove to the state that a wide range of medical conditions — respiratory and neurological illnesses and many cancers — were caused by working at the nuclear reservation to have a state worker compensation claim approved.
The new law violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by attempting to directly regulate the federal government and by discriminating against the federal government by holding it to different standards than other entities in the state, according to a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee from the Justice Department in October.
The Department of Energy is self-insured for worker compensation claims, with claims approved by the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries potentially covering medical costs and lost wages.
The Department of Justice said it intends to file a lawsuit against Washington around the end of this month, unless the matter can be resolved without litigation.
The Department of Labor and Industries, working with the state Office of Attorney General, has notified the Department of Justice that it is willing to hear what the agency has to say, said Tim Church, spokesman for L&I.
The Office of the Attorney General is working on scheduling a meeting, Church said.
“If the Department of Justice challenges this law in court I look forward to defending it,” said Attorney General Bob Ferguson in a statement. “Hanford workers deserve to be compensated for the health issues caused by their dangerous work.”
Under Ferguson’s leadership the Office of Attorney General has not lost a court case against the Department of Justice, making him confident the state law will be upheld, Ferguson said.
The legislation, sponsored by retiring Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, shifts the burden of proof that an illness was caused by working at Hanford from the worker to the Department of Energy.
The state Department of Labor and Industries, which rules on claims, now must presume that covered illnesses are were the result of a chemical and radiological exposure at Hanford.
DOE may provide evidence that proves other causes for the disease, including smoking, lifestyle, hereditary factors, physical fitness or exposures to toxic substances at other jobs or at home.
The eased compensation standard applies to any worker who spends as little as one eight-hour day at many areas of the nuclear reservation.
Covered areas on the 580-square-mile site include those where plutonium was produced during World War II or the Cold War for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. They also include areas where waste is stored until it can be treated for disposal and areas associated with environmental cleanup, such as the central Hanford landfill for low-level radioactive and hazardous chemical waste.
Current or former workers who want to file a compensation claim may get help with the state or other programs at no cost at the Hanford Workforce Engagement Center at 309 Bradley Blvd. Suite 120, in Richland. Call 509-376-4932.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
