Man who died in trailer fire identified

The man who died this week in a fatal fire at a trailer near Bremerton, Washington, was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Anderson.
Fire investigators said the cause of the fire was an improperly discarded tobacco product.
The Kitsap Sun reports that Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue firefighters were called to the trailer off Chico Way at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday and found the residence engulfed in flames.
Anderson's body was found inside near a door.
Kitsap County Assistant Fire Marshal Tina Turner said the cause of the blaze was the improperly discarded lit cigarette or cigar and started near a recliner.
Coroner Greg Sandstrom said Anderson died from smoke inhalation and ruled his death accidental.
