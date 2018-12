U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Carrillo, right, reaches out to hug his son Aidan, 7, after Carrillo returned on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy icebreaker at the ship’s homeport of Seattle, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, following a four-month deployment to the Arctic Ocean. The Healy’s work included three research missions in partnership with the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Office of Naval Research. The Healy is the largest ship in the U.S. Coast Guard. Ted S. Warren AP Photo