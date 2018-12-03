Charges dropped against man indicted in woman’s death

Federal charges have been dropped against a Washington state man indicted in the death of a 31-year-old woman in Wapato.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports federal prosecutors had requested a judge to dismiss without prejudice the charges against 31-year-old Christopher Levonn Lagmay.
Lagmay was indicted in the July 2017 death of Minnie Andy.
According to the Yakima County coroner, Andy died hours after receiving blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
The FBI and the Yakama Nation Police Department investigated the death.
Lagmay was released from jail in mid-October. A jury trial had been scheduled for January.
Prosecutors could refile the case if more evidence is found.
