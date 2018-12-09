Sheriff’s department arrests 9 at Lynnwood tavern melee

Nine people were taken into custody after a melee at a Lynnwood tavern where a black disc jockey was the target of racial slurs and a physical attack.
The Seattle Times reports all nine people arrested early Saturday are white.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says they are under investigation for malicious harassment, assault, malicious mischief and driving under the influence.
The disc jockey asked not to be named. One man who brawled threated to "find him and kill him."
The disc jockey says he was approached by a man who ordered him to play heavy metal music.
He instead took a smoke break. When he returned, he was assaulted and targeted with racial slurs.
Lt. Jeff Brand says initial reports indicated 15 to 20 people were in the fight.
