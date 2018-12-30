Yakima homeless camp returns to former site

A homeless encampment in Yakima has returned to its former location after temporarily relocating.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the operators of Camp Hope are required to move the encampment every six months so it can be deemed a temporary camp as part of a deal with the city.
About 30 residents live at the camp run by Transform Yakima Together, a faith-based group. Executive director Andy Ferguson says residents returned to the military-style tents at the location off East Nob Hill Boulevard on Dec. 22.
Ferguson says permanent electrical services been installed, and sewer and water services are expected soon.
Residents had relocated for two weeks, staying at the parking lot of the Union Gospel Mission.
