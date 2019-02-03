Boy, 4, finds gun and shoots pregnant mom in the face

A pregnant Washington state woman was rushed to a hospital after her 4-year-old son shot her in the face.
Authorities say the boy found the loaded, unsecured gun Saturday and accidentally shot his mother, who is eight months pregnant.
The King County Sheriff's Office says the boy's dad had put the gun under a mattress because he was afraid of recent crime in their Skyway neighborhood.
Deputies say the 27-year-old mother was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Under a new state law, gun owners could face criminal charges for not safely storing a gun.
It's unclear who the gun is registered to.
KOMO reports detectives will be looking into the case Monday to see if any charges will be filed.
