UW student said to have slipped, died suffered embolism

A 19-year-old University of Washington student who died after reportedly slipping on a sidewalk and hitting her head had actually suffered a blood clot in her lungs.
The King County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday that the cause of sophomore Hayley Smith's death was a pulmonary embolism.
University police had said it appeared she slipped and hit her head while walking near Drumheller Fountain on Wednesday morning. There were patches of ice in the area.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Comments