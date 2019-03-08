Washington state

Former IDOC guard, 2 co-conspirators sentenced for bribery scheme

By Katy Moeller

March 08, 2019 11:43 AM

A 44-year-old former Idaho Department of Correction guard was sentenced to 15 months in prison for smuggling in contraband for an inmate in exchange for money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boise said in a release Friday.

Boisean Joshua Barney, an IDOC correctional officer, was part of bribery scheme that included inmate Collin McIntyre, 27, of Stanfield, Oregon, and McIntyre’s girlfriend, Tiffany Culbertson, 23, of Meridian, prosecutors say. All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs act extortion under official color of right, prosecutors said.

The items that Barney smuggled into the prison included smokeless tobacco and a cellphone. Culbertson purchased or provided the items to Barney, along with a bribe, prosecutors said.

All three were sentenced this week:

  • Barney was sentenced to 15 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.
  • McIntyre was sentenced to 12 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.
  • Culbertson was sentenced to a three-year term of probation, with six weekends to be spent in jail.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced charges against them at a press conference last April. Four others were charged as IDOC investigated corruption among correctional officers.

The FBI and Idaho Department of Corrections Special Investigations Unit were involved in the investigation.

