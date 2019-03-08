Drunken driver who killed Eagle woman and avoided prison is charged with violating probation

The Eagle driver who was convicted of vehicular manslaughter in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Maddie Duskey is accused of violating probation less than two months after he received a sentence that stirred controversy.
Adam Paulson, 43, was sentenced in mid-January to 15 years of probation and no prison time. He was held at the Ada County Jail for about 14 months after the Nov. 18, 2017, crash, until his sentencing.
Paulson was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to the jail log. KTVB-Channel 7, first to report the arrest, obtained court documents that show Paulson is accused of tampering with the ankle monitor that measures his blood alcohol content and is “suspected of drinking.”
Paulson will be arraigned on the probation violation charge Monday, according to the jail roster.
His sentence was viewed by Duskey’s family and others as extremely lenient, and the national director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving asked the Idaho Judicial Council to review the case.
Paulson, whose blood alcohol level was about double the legal limit the night of the crash, is appealing his conviction. His attorneys claim that an investigation into the crash shows that no one could have avoided hitting Duskey that night, even a sober driver going the speed limit.
