Man found dead in home burned by fire

A man was found dead after a fire burned a home in Buckley, Washington.
KOMO-TV reports firefighters were called to the 400 block of Rosewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found flames coming from the front of the home.
The fire was put out quickly, but firefighters discovered the body of a person inside.
There is no word yet how the man died or what started the fire, and the victim's identity has not been released.
