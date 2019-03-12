School bonds will continue to require 60 percent approval after GOP blocks reform

Although Democrats have majorities in both chambers of the Washington state Legislature, Republicans still have power.
They wielded it Tuesday.
GOP senators blocked putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot this year that would have let voters decide whether to scrap the 60 percent “supermajority” required to approve school districts bonds.
To place the measure on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, at least a two-thirds majority is needed in each chamber. That means at least 33 senators would have to approve it.
Democrats hold a 29-20 majority in the Senate, but their effective control is 28-21 because one Democrat — Tim Sheldon — caucuses and usually votes with the Republicans.
The Democrats did not get the minimum of five votes they needed to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot.
The final vote was 28-21 in favor of the resolution.
Voters would have been asked to replace the 60 percent threshold with a 50-percent plus one proposal under a resolution and bill sponsored by Sen. Lisa Wellman, the Mercer Island Democrat who chairs the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee.“
“This is a school safety issue. I think it’s really important that we’re able to allow democracy to rule and have a simple majority,” Wellman said before the vote.
Several Republican senators spoke during the debate, saying the 60 percent threshold is designed to give taxpayers extra protections when school districts want to sell bonds.
“This is a huge property tax increase,” said Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville.
The writing already was on the wall regarding the resolution to scrap the supermajority. All Republican senators voted against the measure in committee.
Democrats put the resolution to a floor vote instead of letting it die, in part, to force Republicans to vote, which might or might not be a factor in the next election.
Wednesday is the deadline for the Senate to approve Senate legislation. A House version of Wellman’s resolution did not get out of committee.
