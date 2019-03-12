Yusei Kikuchi’s dream of playing in majors now a reality

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi smiles at a news conference following his signing with the baseball team in Seattle. Kikuchi was determined from the time he was 15 years old to be the next great Japanese import to dazzle American fans and befuddle major league hitters. That dream is now the reality for the newest starting pitcher for the Mariners. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo