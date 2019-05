Authorities say speed caused deadly motorcycle crash

Authorities say a 68-year-old woman was killed and a 63-year-old man was injured when their motorcycle crashed in northwestern Washington state.

The Bellingham Herald reports Linda Loney and Gerald McConnell, both of Granite Falls, hit a guardrail Sunday after failing to round a curve on Mosquito Lake Road in Whatcom County.

Washington State Patrol says the speed of the motorcycle caused the crash. Both riders were wearing helmets.

McConnell was taken to a Bellingham hospital.

The wreck occurred a week after a 20-year-old Bellingham woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on the same road nearly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.