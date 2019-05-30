This ‘morally bankrupt’ former guard molested a teen. ‘I fear going to prison ... I won’t survive it’

Kennewick sex offender speaks at sentencing, judge remarks Roy David Farber, a former corrections officer, speaks at sentencing in Benton County Superior Court for felony sex crimes involving a teen girl. Judge Alex Ekstrom makes his remarks before sentencing Farber to 10 years in prison. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roy David Farber, a former corrections officer, speaks at sentencing in Benton County Superior Court for felony sex crimes involving a teen girl. Judge Alex Ekstrom makes his remarks before sentencing Farber to 10 years in prison.

A former prison guard claimed Thursday that he never intended to make a young teen girl a victim of sexual abuse just like him.

Roy “Dave” Farber sobbed uncontrollably as he spoke for seven minutes about the torment he says he endured during his youth and now as a convicted sex offender.





“There is nothing I can say that can adequately express my sadness or my pain over my actions ... I can hardly bear it,” said the 32-year-old. “If taking my own life would fix this situation, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Farber said he understands the effect his “mistakes” have on the Kennewick girl “because I grew up as a victim of child sexual abuse, and it kills me that my actions became a source of pain for this child.”

The married father who pursued the middle school girl previously blamed her for their sexual relationship, while also saying that it was not wrong and he hopes to marry her some day.

10-year prison term

Thursday, he was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to the maximum time possible of 10 years in prison. That will be followed by three years on supervision.

And he was ordered to have no contact with the girl for 10 years.

Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra warned Farber that if he has any type of contact with the teen, her office “pursue it aggressively and it will be a consecutive sentence that the state of Washington will be asking for.”

Farber nodded as she spoke.

Petra said Farber knew the girl’s family and took advantage of that connection in order to groom her and manipulate her for his own sexual gain.

He gave her a cellphone, promise ring and love letters and asked for naked pictures of her and sent his own, and molested her.

“This individual has no remorse for what he did to this child,” said Petra. “He truly has no understanding of what harm he has done to this victim.”

Deceiving her family

The girl’s parents attended Thursday’s hearing but she opted to skip it.

In a letter read by an advocate with the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center, the girl wrote about how Farber made her feel included and loved, but soon he had her lying to her parents and distancing herself from friends and family.

She spent six months deceiving her family and 1 1/2 years working to repair that relationship, she said.

She is trying to be like other teens, but said her parents are worried about her having another cellphone.

“Dave, if you really think I will get back with you when you’re out, you are dead wrong,” the girl wrote. “I will never marry you.”

“And by the way, you sounded really stupid when you said you wanted me once you got out of prison,” she added. “You made your choice and it led you down a really bad road. I hope the future is good to you.”

Farber entered guilty pleas in December to sexual exploitation of a minor, child molestation, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and two counts of possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Two of the charges include the aggravating circumstance that he used his position of trust to commit the crimes.

Oregon corrections officer

At the time of his arrest, Farber was a full-time corrections officer at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, Ore. He also worked for Tri-Cities Monitoring as a fill-in bailiff for Benton-Franklin Superior Court and Pasco Municipal Court.

He was fired from the Oregon prison in 2018 after charges were filed.

His wife, Kimberlee A. Farber, has her own case for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Trial is scheduled July 8.

Prosecutors claim the 29-year-old woman used her job at Kennewick’s Chinook Middle School to make some connections between the girl and her husband, including passing letters. Kim Farber lost her job as a part-time paraeducator.

Kimberlee A. Farber was a part-time paraeducator when she is accused of helping her husband groom a young teen.

Thursday, the girl’s mother shared pictures of her daughter with Judge Alex Ekstrom as she talked about the funny, strong-willed, stubborn and loving teen.

The girl completely shut down and refused to speak with her parents after talking to police, but she now is opening up about some of the tricks Farber used to groom her.

“I can’t tell you how horrible it was to learn that this person we got to know and trusted could be so deceitful and calculating and evil,” the mother said. “We trusted him. Even after we saw some of the signs of grooming, we didn’t believe it because we trusted him so much.”

Farber took advantage of her daughter’s youth and innocence, and now he’s blaming his problems on the girl and her parents. He is a morally bankrupt person, and “the longer he is in prison ... the better for all of us,” the mother said.

‘Broken beyond repair’

Farber’s grandmother, who was his legal guardian as a teen, told the judge that he has been through a lot in his life and needed intense psychiatric care when he was younger.

She said what her grandson did was wrong, but also questioned if all of the charges were proper or if the prosecutor was overzealous.

“I don’t think David ever intended to hurt anyone. I don’t think he understood the seriousness of what he was doing,” she said. “He felt like this girl was giving him the love that he needed. ... He felt like he loved her, and I don’t believe that he ever intended for harm to come to this girl.”

Farber said he did not mean for the teen to “get so messed up. I didn’t want her to get hurt.”

He kept most of the focus on himself while talking about how he was sick and hurting and the girl became his anchor in the storm, and now he is “broken beyond repair for what I have done.”

He said he didn’t see a teen but a young woman who loved and cared about him, and he was too irresponsible and weak to let go.

“I hurt her, my family, her family. I am so broke. I don’t think I will ever be able to forgive myself,” Farber said in between tears. “I am so sorry to her parents, and I am so very sorry for the pain and anguish that I have caused. I hope that some day you can forgive me.”

When Farber met with a community corrections officer earlier this year for his presentencing report, he said “you can’t help who you love” and talked about wanting to be “man and wife” with her one day.

Defense attorney Catherine Harkins said Thursday that her client has been in professional sex offender counseling since then and would not make the same statements if interviewed now.

“I wish I could tell (the girl) that none of this is her fault. This is my own fault and I pray with everything that I am that she will forgive me,” said Farber.

He said he is on “the edge of hopelessness,” and begged for help to get his head cleared and soul mended. He even suggested a state mental hospital instead of prison. “I fear going to prison and not getting the help that I need,” Farber said. “I won’t survive it.”

Judge Ekstrom told Farber that he never should have had those type of feelings about a child in the first place, and said he failed to hear any statement Thursday showing Farber knows that part of it was wrong.

Ekstrom reminded Farber a few times that he is the adult and the girl is a child, and said he’s concerned the 10-year sentence is not going to be enough.