Police: Person shot in break-in at illegal marijuana grow

Authorities say one person was shot in the leg after two people broke into a Washington state home containing an illegal marijuana growing operation.

KOMO-TV reports two masked people barged into the Eatonville house early Tuesday.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says a fight erupted inside the home, resulting in one person getting shot.

Authorities say the person's wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the masked people have not been apprehended.

Authorities did not identify the person who was shot.

Eatonville is about 60 mile (96 kilometers) south of Seattle.