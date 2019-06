Washington state school board removes its vice president

The vice president of a Washington state school board has been removed in a vote by other members.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Monday that Donald Davis Jr. was removed from his role on the board Monday.

Officials say the 4-0 vote that censured Davis and removed him came in response to two complaints during the past school year.

Details of the complaints were not immediately reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Board member Graciela Villanueva was chosen as the new vice president.

Davis, who was absent from the meeting, was previously expected to remain in the vice president role until November.