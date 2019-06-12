Washington is one of the five most fun states in the country, new ranking says

WalletHub releases ranking of best states to live in WalletHub released its “2019's Best States to Live In” list. Mississippi ranked 10th in affordability, 16th in homeownership rate and 22nd in housing costs but 50th overall. Massachusetts was listed as the best state to live in overall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WalletHub released its “2019's Best States to Live In” list. Mississippi ranked 10th in affordability, 16th in homeownership rate and 22nd in housing costs but 50th overall. Massachusetts was listed as the best state to live in overall.

Washington is the fourth most fun state to visit in the country, a new ranking finds.

California is the most fun state, followed by No. 2 Florida and No. 3 New York in WalletHub’s 50-state ranking, which is based on data assessing entertainment, recreation and nightlife options by state across the country.

WalletHub said it used 26 metrics to determine which states fared best, including good weather, quality beaches and the number of restaurants, movie theaters, golf courses, fitness centers and more.

California scored 61.57 out of 100 in the ranking, while Florida came in second with a few points less at 58.21. New York is right on Florida’s heels, coming in third but less than one point behind the state with 57.85.

Washington, in fourth place, scored a 51.12. Colorado, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Texas rounded out the top 10.

But if just nightlife were considered, Nevada would come in first, according to WalletHub — presumably thanks to Las Vegas.

West Virginia was at rock bottom in the list, along with Mississippi at No. 49.

At least one Floridian accepted California’s supremacy as the most fun state in the union.

“Considering all those beaches and mountains and vineyards and that recreational weed, we’re gonna give it to Cali,” Connie Ogle wrote in the Miami Herald, “even though earthquakes are awful and wildfires are worse and also we don’t want to taste cilantro in every damn thing we eat.”