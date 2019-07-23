Bomb in stock pot explodes in Southridge High parking lot

Southridge High School in Kennewick Tri-City Herald

Kennewick and Richland police are continuing to investigate a large explosion that rocked a south Kennewick neighborhood on Sunday.

People living the nearby neighborhood heard the loud explosion in the Southridge High School parking lot during the afternoon and called Kennewick police, said Kennewick Lt. Aaron Clem.

And people in the area said they spotted a silver Ford Focus driving off toward Ridgeline Drive after the noise.

When officers arrived they found pieces of an exploded stock pot scattered across the parking lot, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Richland Bomb Squad was called in to help Kennewick detectives investigate.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the school, and it does not appear to be linked to the school, Clem said.

Anyone with information about the explosion is asked to contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.