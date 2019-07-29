Farmworker killed when orchard tractor rolls in Franklin County

The body of a migrant farmworker who died in Franklin County on Friday is being sent home to his family in Mexico.

Jorda Jarquin-Hernandez, 28, was driving an orchard tractor in area between the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway and the Snake River near Ice Harbor Dam at the time of the accident.

The tractor rolled about 5:30 a.m. and Jarquin-Hernandez was thrown off, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

He died at the scene, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No autopsy is planned.