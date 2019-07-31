Washington farmers got $50.7 million in trade war payments. They lost a lot more

Washington ranks 11th in the nation for ag production with commodities like apples, milk, potatoes, cattle, wheat and cherries.
By
Thousands of Washington farmers received millions in federal aid payments intended to compensate for losses from trade disputes.
But industry leaders say the payments fell well short of the losses farmers suffered as the Trump Administration negotiates new relationships with a mix of tariffs and talk.
“The mitigation payments did not even come close to remediating the large losses our dairy farmers took because of the trade battles in 2018 and that are still going on with China,” said Jay Gordon, policy director for the Washington State Dairy Federation.
A searchable database of farm aid payments obtained by the Associated Press shows the U.S. Department of Agriculture paid $50.7 million to 7,538 Washington farmers for 2018 damages. That’s an average of about $6,700 each.
Mitigation payments don’t cover the full cost, but growers are grateful for the help,
“(T)he payments are welcome and appreciated to help offset some of these losses,” said Kate Tynan, senior vice president for the horticultural council.
The 266 dairy farmers who split $5.5 million, with payments ranging from $584 to $125,000.
The 6,389 wheat growers who split $20.5 million received. Their payouts ranged from $4 to $174,450.
In the Mid-Columbia, 367 farms split $5.7 million in mitigation payments, with cherry growers receiving 75 percent.
Benton and Franklin county farms
Only 16 percent of the nearly 2,300 farms in Benton and Franklin counties received aid payments.
Participating Benton County cherry growers received an average of $38,300. Their Franklin County counterparts received an average of $34,600.
Local wheat growers received a combined $926,000, with 79 Benton growers receiving an average of $5,000 and 141 Franklin growers receiving an average of $3,700.
Ten dairy farmers in Franklin County split nearly $400,000, with an average payout of $39,800.
Compensation depended on a range of factors, including plantings and an assessment of damages.
Trade wars felt
The payouts offer financial support to farmers facing broad declines in exports.
China and other partners imposed retaliatory tariffs on key U.S. exports after the Trump administration raised tariffs on steel, aluminum, intellectual property and other imports to redraw trade relationships with its longtime allies.
China, Mexico and India targeted a range of agricultural products, including many grown in Washington. The tariffs pushed costs up 50 percent and impacted exports.
Milk exports to China to China fell by a reported 43 percent, according to USDA figures.
The standoff is felt keenly by Washington’s $10.6 billion agriculture industry.
The state exports more than 300 agricultural and food-related products, making it the most trade-dependent state in the nation.
The aid payments were conceived to offset the damage. The USDA began releasing funds from the $12 billion farm aid package late last year and early this year.
With trade still disrupted, the USDA will distribute an additional $16 billion to support agriculture in 2019. Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the program last week.
Producers can sign up at their local Farm Services Agency through Dec. 6.
Relief in sight?
Farmers are hopeful a trade agreement negotiated with Canada and Mexico last fall will be ratified and drop tariffs to zero.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, dubbed the “new” NAFTA, will provide for tariff free trade in North America once it’s ratified.
It has been ratified in Mexico and introduced in Canada.
However, the U.S. Congress failed to vote on the deal prior to the August recess, triggering protests from local wheat farmers who say trade wars are threatening the industry.
In a joint statement Wednesday, the Washington Grain Commission and the Washington Association of Wheat Growers called on Congress to schedule an expedited vote.
“Lack of action on the USMCA treaty will force the industry to consume more of the equity in their operations in order to stay afloat,” Glen Squires, the grain commission’s CEO, said in a news release.
Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.
