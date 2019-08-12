Prosser man accused of shooting wife in the chest. He’s now locked up for murder

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A 55-year-old Prosser man is now behind bars on allegations he shot his wife to death Saturday night.

Silvestre Rojas Fuentes was captured at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in Union Gap.

Benton County jail records show he was booked in at 10:39 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.

Fuentes is accused of shooting his 51-year-old wife several times in the chest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Her name has not been released by authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the family home at 9:48 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive woman found inside with gunshot wounds.

A family member had called 911.

When deputies and paramedics arrived at the home in the 17108 N. 1083 PR NW, they tried to resuscitate the woman but she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Detectives were called out to the home and soon determined that Fuentes was a suspect in his wife’s death.

Then, early Sunday evening, the sheriff’s gang team got word that Fuentes was in the Union Gap area.

Fuentes was at Main Street and Ahtanum Road in the city, just south of Yakima.

Gang team members were assisted on the arrest by Washington State Patrol troopers and police officers from Union Gap and Yakima.

Ford Bronco missing

Detectives are trying to find a 1989 Ford Bronco that belongs to murder suspect Silvestre Rojas Fuentes. The Ford, with Washington license plate BAP2794, is believed to be somewhere between Toppenish and Union Gap. Benton County Sheriff's Office

While investigators tracked down Fuentes, a news release says they’re still looking for his 1989 Ford Bronco.

The Ford is described as painted red with a cream-colored top. The Washington license plate is BAP2794.

Investigators believe the Ford is somewhere between Toppenish and Union Gap.

Anyone who finds the vehicle is asked to call non-emergency dispatch for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.