Family and a dog rescued from cliff in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park

Three people and a dog had to be rescued from a cliff in Point Defiance Park on Monday night, according to Tacoma Fire.

Crews were called out around 9:30 p.m. after an adult, two children and a dog became stuck about 100 feet below the top of the cliff near the Bridges Viewpoint on Five Mile Drive.

It was unclear how the group got stuck.

A technical team was able to rappel to the adult and children and help them safely return to the clifftop.

No one was injured.